TPG Inc (TPG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for TPG Inc (TPG) by analysts is $33.67, which is -$1.19 below the current market price. The public float for TPG is 70.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of TPG was 514.71K shares.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.77relation to previous closing price of 33.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-12 that A joint venture between Malaysian billionaire Quek Leng Chan’s Hong Leong Group and funds managed by U.S. private equity firm TPG have agreed to buy Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare (RSDH)—which owns and operates hospitals in Malaysia and Indonesia—for 5.7 billion ringgit.

TPG’s Market Performance

TPG Inc (TPG) has seen a 8.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.05% gain in the past month and a 30.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for TPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.13% for TPG’s stock, with a 17.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPG Trading at 14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +26.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, TPG Inc saw 23.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 15.57, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Based on TPG Inc (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 116.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.76. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, TPG Inc (TPG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.