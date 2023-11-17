TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOMZ is -2.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TOMZ is $3.50, which is $2.39 above the current price. The public float for TOMZ is 14.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOMZ on November 17, 2023 was 45.71K shares.

TOMZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) has jumped by 8.82 compared to previous close of 1.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Nesbett – Investor Relations Halden Shane – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman E.J. Shane – Chief Operating Officer Nick Jennings – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John Nelson – Private Investor Operator Greetings.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

TOMZ’s stock has risen by 12.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.29% and a quarterly rise of 5.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.42% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.47% for TOMZ’s stock, with a 38.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ rose by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9688. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc saw 125.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOMZ starting from Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, who purchase 2,503 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 22. After this action, Shane Dr. Halden Stuart now owns 2,538,166 shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc, valued at $3,004 using the latest closing price.

Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, the CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Shane Dr. Halden Stuart is holding 2,535,663 shares at $3,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+56.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc stands at -34.54. The total capital return value is set at -21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.60. Equity return is now at value -27.09, with -20.71 for asset returns.

Based on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.00. Total debt to assets is 5.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.