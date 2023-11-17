TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is $101.25, which is $12.88 above the current market price. The public float for TJX is 1.14B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TJX on November 17, 2023 was 5.27M shares.

TJX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has decreased by -1.19 when compared to last closing price of 89.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-16 that The big retailers have begun to report, and news from Target NYSE: TGT and TJX Companies NYSE: TJX has their shares moving in opposite directions. Target is up nearly 15%, and The TJX Companies is down about 3% following their Q3 releases.

TJX’s Market Performance

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has seen a -2.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.30% decline in the past month and a -1.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for TJX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.45% for TJX’s stock, with a 6.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TJX Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.60. In addition, TJX Companies, Inc. saw 11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from MEYROWITZ CAROL, who sale 64,817 shares at the price of $91.13 back on Aug 29. After this action, MEYROWITZ CAROL now owns 135,050 shares of TJX Companies, Inc., valued at $5,906,838 using the latest closing price.

Canestrari Kenneth, the SEVP – Group President of TJX Companies, Inc., sale 4,197 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Canestrari Kenneth is holding 115,223 shares at $377,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Equity return is now at value 65.76, with 13.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.