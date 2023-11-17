Therealreal Inc (REAL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Therealreal Inc (REAL) has seen a -2.09% decrease in the past week, with a 26.81% gain in the past month, and a -15.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for REAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.48% for REAL stock, with a simple moving average of 18.83% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REAL is 2.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Therealreal Inc (REAL) is $3.23, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for REAL is 81.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.43% of that float. On November 17, 2023, REAL’s average trading volume was 2.76M shares.

REAL) stock’s latest price update

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.32 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. However, the company has seen a -2.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Although the revenue and EPS for The RealReal (REAL) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.85 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REAL Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +36.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.65. In addition, Therealreal Inc saw 68.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Koryl John E, who purchase 43,251 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Aug 25. After this action, Koryl John E now owns 2,793,251 shares of Therealreal Inc, valued at $99,477 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of Therealreal Inc, sale 44,844 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 1,019,889 shares at $108,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.27 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Therealreal Inc stands at -32.55. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Therealreal Inc (REAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.