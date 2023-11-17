The Impact of Market Fluctuations on United Micro Electronics ADR’s (UMC) Stock

The stock of United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has gone up by 2.70% for the week, with a 2.70% rise in the past month and a 12.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for UMC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for UMC’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) is above average at 8.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) is $5.30, which is -$2.3 below the current market price. The public float for UMC is 2.50B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UMC on November 17, 2023 was 6.20M shares.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 7.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that Dividend investing is a robust and stable investment strategy that has helped many investors increase their portfolios over time. Investors are attracted to dividend stocks that are undervalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UMC by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UMC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.46 based on the research report published on April 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UMC Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, United Micro Electronics ADR saw 16.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.50 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Micro Electronics ADR stands at +31.29. The total capital return value is set at 26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.72. Equity return is now at value 20.76, with 12.93 for asset returns.

Based on United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.70. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.