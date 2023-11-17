The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Surf Air Mobility Inc’s (SRFM) Stock

In the past week, SRFM stock has gone down by -22.90%, with a monthly decline of -23.48% and a quarterly plunge of -15.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.84% for Surf Air Mobility Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.19% for SRFM’s stock, with a -34.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SRFM is $3.54, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for SRFM is 60.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume for SRFM on November 17, 2023 was 409.90K shares.

SRFM) stock’s latest price update

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM)’s stock price has dropped by -21.09 in relation to previous closing price of 1.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-11-14 that Surf Air Mobility (NYSE: SRFM), the air mobility platform transforming regional flying through electrification, has reported third quarter results in which it grew revenues from its regional air travel service and continued to advance its electrified aircraft program. The company said it remains on track to meet full-year 2023 revenue guidance while also making significant headway in its electrification business.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRFM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRFM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRFM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRFM Trading at -33.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.08%, as shares sank -19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM fell by -22.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2695. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc saw -67.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRFM starting from Mady Edward A., who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Jul 31. After this action, Mady Edward A. now owns 95,784 shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc, valued at $112,574 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.08 for the present operating margin

-27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surf Air Mobility Inc stands at -366.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 230.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.