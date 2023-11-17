The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AMTD IDEA Group ADR’s (AMTD) Stock

The stock of AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD) has gone up by 6.14% for the week, with a -44.52% drop in the past month and a -51.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.77% for AMTD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.97% for AMTD’s stock, with a -54.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD IDEA Group ADR (NYSE: AMTD) is above average at 0.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD) is $139.79, which is $17.37 above the current market price. The public float for AMTD is 62.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMTD on November 17, 2023 was 196.22K shares.

AMTD IDEA Group ADR (NYSE: AMTD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that PARIS & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) (“AMTD Digital”), alongside with AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”) and AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) (“AMTD IDEA”), through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together as “AMTD”, are thrilled to announce that another new movie titled “The Goldfinger” (“Movie”) will be released to public globally on December 30, 2023. “The Goldfinger” is an action crime thriller film written and directed by Felix Chong, and.

AMTD Trading at -36.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -44.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTD rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7681. In addition, AMTD IDEA Group ADR saw -63.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+102.27 for the present operating margin

+99.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMTD IDEA Group ADR stands at +93.53. The total capital return value is set at 17.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 22.57, with 14.79 for asset returns.

Based on AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD), the company’s capital structure generated 33.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.98. Total debt to assets is 23.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.