The 37.48% Simple Moving Average of Cameco Corp.’s (CCJ) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has seen a 4.07% increase in the past week, with a 16.03% gain in the past month, and a 26.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.25% for CCJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.48% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) is above average at 96.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cameco Corp. (CCJ) is $49.26, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for CCJ is 431.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCJ on November 17, 2023 was 5.10M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.78 in comparison to its previous close of 43.17, however, the company has experienced a 4.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Even if you don’t have any intention of trading in the derivatives market, you’ll still want to consider top stocks for options trading. How come? Options provide leverage, typically in the form of 100 shares of the underlying security or asset per every one contract.

CCJ Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +14.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.87. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 93.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.