The -13.88% Decline of SRM Entertainment Inc’s (SRM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SRM stock has gone up by 33.69%, with a monthly gain of 53.37% and a quarterly surge of 19.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.33% for SRM Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.80% for SRM’s stock, with a 29.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRM is 3.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRM on November 17, 2023 was 142.81K shares.

SRM) stock’s latest price update

SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SRM)’s stock price has soared by 13.64 in relation to previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 33.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRM Trading at 37.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares surge +59.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRM rose by +33.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, SRM Entertainment Inc saw -49.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.