The -13.88% Decline of Beachbody Company Inc’s (BODY) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Beachbody Company Inc (BODY) has gone up by 1.91% for the week, with a -45.52% drop in the past month and a -56.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.71% for BODY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.77% for BODY’s stock, with a -63.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beachbody Company Inc (BODY) by analysts is $0.95, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for BODY is 149.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BODY was 390.80K shares.

The stock price of Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY) has surged by 10.27 when compared to previous closing price of 0.15, but the company has seen a 1.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BODY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BODY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BODY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BODY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.27 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BODY Trading at -42.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.49%, as shares sank -40.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1890. In addition, Beachbody Company Inc saw -69.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BODY starting from Congdon Jonathan, who sale 111,040 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Sep 29. After this action, Congdon Jonathan now owns 17,579,959 shares of Beachbody Company Inc, valued at $33,312 using the latest closing price.

Congdon Jonathan, the 10% Owner of Beachbody Company Inc, sale 134,730 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Congdon Jonathan is holding 17,690,999 shares at $59,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.13 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beachbody Company Inc stands at -28.05. The total capital return value is set at -51.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -67.38, with -31.33 for asset returns.

Based on Beachbody Company Inc (BODY), the company’s capital structure generated 21.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.01. Total debt to assets is 10.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 662.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beachbody Company Inc (BODY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.