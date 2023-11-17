Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) Stock Experiences 0.05% Monthly Change

In the past week, TXN stock has gone up by 6.02%, with a monthly gain of 0.05% and a quarterly plunge of -8.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Texas Instruments Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.98% for TXN’s stock, with a -10.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) is above average at 19.69x. The 36-month beta value for TXN is also noteworthy at 1.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for TXN is 906.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume of TXN on November 17, 2023 was 4.98M shares.

TXN) stock’s latest price update

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.01 in comparison to its previous close of 151.87, however, the company has experienced a 6.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Semiconductor stocks have had an interesting 2023. There have been some major bright spots for the industry, such as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) applications requiring massive amounts of computing power.

TXN Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.13. In addition, Texas Instruments Inc. saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from KIRK RONALD, who sale 12,299 shares at the price of $145.51 back on Nov 13. After this action, KIRK RONALD now owns 13,637 shares of Texas Instruments Inc., valued at $1,789,602 using the latest closing price.

COX CARRIE SMITH, the Director of Texas Instruments Inc., sale 16,055 shares at $180.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that COX CARRIE SMITH is holding 35,801 shares at $2,890,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.91 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Inc. stands at +43.48. The total capital return value is set at 45.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.48. Equity return is now at value 45.37, with 24.49 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.57. Total debt to assets is 33.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.