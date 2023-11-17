Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.95 in relation to its previous close of 3.29. However, the company has experienced a 6.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Remarkably, the stock did not have fundamentally changing news. It did not rocket higher on breaking news that would typically be associated with the whopping gains it experienced.

while the 36-month beta value is -1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) is $21.67, which is $18.25 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 11.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPST on November 17, 2023 was 10.22M shares.

TPST’s Market Performance

TPST’s stock has seen a 6.21% increase for the week, with a -43.66% drop in the past month and a 438.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.71% for Tempest Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.45% for TPST’s stock, with a 92.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPST Trading at 34.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares sank -26.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +740.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST rose by +7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 197.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -243.18, with -71.38 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.