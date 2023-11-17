Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, TDOC stock has gone up by 8.05%, with a monthly decline of -8.14% and a quarterly plunge of -26.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for Teladoc Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for TDOC’s stock, with a -28.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDOC is $22.80, which is $5.88 above the current price. The public float for TDOC is 164.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on November 17, 2023 was 4.69M shares.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 17.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-16 that PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York on November 28, 2023. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc saw -28.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Kornwasser Laizer, who sale 35,887 shares at the price of $17.05 back on Nov 02. After this action, Kornwasser Laizer now owns 44,907 shares of Teladoc Health Inc, valued at $611,730 using the latest closing price.

Waters Michael Willem, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc, sale 5,482 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Waters Michael Willem is holding 31,774 shares at $93,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -95.88, with -64.38 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.