Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR)’s stock price has soared by 18.49 in relation to previous closing price of 0.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 65.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jeff Miller – President and Chief Executive Officer Lou Ferraro – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jon Hickman – Ladenburg Thalmann Aditya Dagaonkar – Northland Capital Markets Operator Good afternoon. Welcome to Synchronoss Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) is $2.65, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for SNCR is 86.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNCR on November 17, 2023 was 248.97K shares.

SNCR’s Market Performance

SNCR stock saw an increase of 65.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.47% and a quarterly increase of -45.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.77% for Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.02% for SNCR’s stock, with a -35.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SNCR Trading at -16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.30%, as shares surge +17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR rose by +65.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4429. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc saw -7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from B. Riley Financial, Inc., who purchase 74,189 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Nov 14. After this action, B. Riley Financial, Inc. now owns 2,124,660 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, valued at $33,385 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 2,050,471 shares at $11,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.35 for the present operating margin

+51.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc stands at -3.13. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -29.61, with -9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR), the company’s capital structure generated 124.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.43. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.