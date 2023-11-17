Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock Experiences 14.36% Monthly Change

The stock of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has gone up by 4.87% for the week, with a 14.36% rise in the past month and a 10.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for SBUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.89% for SBUX’s stock, with a 6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBUX is $113.55, which is $6.34 above the current price. The public float for SBUX is 1.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBUX on November 17, 2023 was 6.43M shares.

SBUX) stock’s latest price update

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 106.03. However, the company has seen a 4.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Seemingly contradicting underlying negative implications, shares of coffeehouse giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) popped modestly higher on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Workers United labor union urged employees at hundreds of Starbucks stores to walk out during the company’s popular Red Cup promotional event.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $118 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at 12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.10. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw 8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 504 shares at the price of $105.66 back on Nov 15. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 75,027 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $53,253 using the latest closing price.

Conway Michael Aaron, the group president International of Starbucks Corp., sale 6,500 shares at $104.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Conway Michael Aaron is holding 72,822 shares at $681,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+22.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corp. stands at +11.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.