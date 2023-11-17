Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: STRR)’s stock price has soared by 5.61 in relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Rick Coleman – CEO & Director Dave Noble – CFO Jeff Eberwein – Executive Chairman Conference Call Participants Theodore O’Neill – Litchfield Hills Research Justin Smith – Maxim Group Devon Xu – North First Capital Management Operator Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Star Equity Holdings, Inc’s third quarter 2023 results conference call. Please be advised the discussions on today’s call may include forward-looking statements such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Star Equity Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: STRR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STRR is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STRR is $5.00, which is $4.06 above the current price. The public float for STRR is 10.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STRR on November 17, 2023 was 58.38K shares.

STRR’s Market Performance

STRR’s stock has seen a 4.43% increase for the week, with a 1.05% rise in the past month and a -8.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for Star Equity Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.98% for STRR’s stock, with a -1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STRR Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRR rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9042. In addition, Star Equity Holdings Inc saw 9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRR starting from Star Equity Fund, LP, who purchase 16,993 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Nov 08. After this action, Star Equity Fund, LP now owns 965,633 shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc, valued at $4,243 using the latest closing price.

Star Equity Fund, LP, the 10% Owner of Star Equity Holdings Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Star Equity Fund, LP is holding 948,640 shares at $5,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

+21.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Equity Holdings Inc stands at -4.68. The total capital return value is set at -5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.35. Equity return is now at value -2.66, with -1.86 for asset returns.

Based on Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.97. Total debt to assets is 23.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.