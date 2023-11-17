Squarespace Inc (SQSP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Squarespace Inc (NYSE: SQSP)’s stock price has plunge by -5.68relation to previous closing price of 30.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Squarespace’s (SQSP) third-quarter 2023 results reflect strength in the Presence and Commerce segments.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SQSP is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Squarespace Inc (SQSP) is $35.71, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for SQSP is 51.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. On November 17, 2023, SQSP’s average trading volume was 563.83K shares.

SQSP’s Market Performance

The stock of Squarespace Inc (SQSP) has seen a 1.09% increase in the past week, with a -4.08% drop in the past month, and a -5.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for SQSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for SQSP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQSP stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SQSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQSP in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $35 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQSP Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQSP rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.03. In addition, Squarespace Inc saw 29.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQSP starting from Casalena Anthony, who sale 18,630 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Oct 31. After this action, Casalena Anthony now owns 4,127,970 shares of Squarespace Inc, valued at $528,906 using the latest closing price.

Casalena Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Squarespace Inc, sale 42,013 shares at $28.33 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Casalena Anthony is holding 4,146,600 shares at $1,190,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.54 for the present operating margin

+79.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Squarespace Inc stands at -29.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Squarespace Inc (SQSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.