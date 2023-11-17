Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSLV is 0.59.

The public float for PSLV is 488.32M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On November 17, 2023, PSLV’s average trading volume was 2.84M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.62 in comparison to its previous close of 8.02, however, the company has experienced a 5.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-11-13 that As we get deeper into the holiday season and 2023 winds down, technical indicators could reveal that silver bulls could benefit as the new year fast approaches. Over the past year, the precious metal has been rising just above 6% despite an ever-increasing dollar amid the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy.

PSLV’s Market Performance

PSLV’s stock has risen by 5.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.13% and a quarterly rise of 3.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.86% for PSLV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.42% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.