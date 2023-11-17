Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.41 in relation to its previous close of 10.27. However, the company has experienced a 4.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-14 that ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that Gerard Griffin, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Needham’s 3rd Annual Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on Monday November 20, 2023. The virtual fireside chat will take place at 9:20 am eastern time. Please click here for access: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham137/srad/2245890

The 36-month beta value for SRAD is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SRAD is $12.77, which is $3.8 above than the current price. The public float for SRAD is 145.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of SRAD on November 17, 2023 was 283.31K shares.

SRAD’s Market Performance

SRAD stock saw an increase of 4.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.28% and a quarterly increase of -17.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.05% for SRAD stock, with a simple moving average of -15.32% for the last 200 days.

SRAD Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.23. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw -0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+16.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportradar Group AG stands at +1.49. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.95. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.