Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has decreased by -8.08 when compared to last closing price of 76.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Spectrum Brands (SPB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SPB is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPB is $91.63, which is $20.93 above the current market price. The public float for SPB is 34.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.25% of that float. The average trading volume for SPB on November 17, 2023 was 541.92K shares.

SPB’s Market Performance

SPB’s stock has seen a -9.07% decrease for the week, with a -7.34% drop in the past month and a -11.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.53% for SPB’s stock, with a -2.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $96 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPB Trading at -8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB fell by -8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.19. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPB starting from Maura David M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $82.89 back on Aug 29. After this action, Maura David M now owns 693,816 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $414,450 using the latest closing price.

Zargar Ehsan, the EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 843 shares at $82.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Zargar Ehsan is holding 117,335 shares at $69,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+30.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stands at -2.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -16.18, with -5.06 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), the company’s capital structure generated 256.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 56.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.