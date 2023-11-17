SNDL Inc (SNDL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNDL is 3.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SNDL Inc (SNDL) is $4.48, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for SNDL is 258.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. On November 17, 2023, SNDL’s average trading volume was 4.63M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

SNDL) stock’s latest price update

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL)’s stock price has dropped by -4.67 in relation to previous closing price of 1.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-14 that Marijuana stocks could see better trading come this new year. The reason for this is due to a couple of variables. For one it is a new year and often times the excitement can lead to positive speculation creating a pick-up in trading. Also, companies are working on many new projects and business deals that would further develop the cannabis industry. Even though there is no federal reform in place companies have been producing some innovative products and services.

SNDL’s Market Performance

SNDL’s stock has risen by 3.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.30% and a quarterly drop of -20.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.29% for SNDL Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for SNDL’s stock, with a -12.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SNDL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for SNDL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNDL Trading at -15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDL rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4535. In addition, SNDL Inc saw -31.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+14.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for SNDL Inc stands at -47.05. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.07. Equity return is now at value -15.51, with -12.59 for asset returns.

Based on SNDL Inc (SNDL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.50. Total debt to assets is 10.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SNDL Inc (SNDL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.