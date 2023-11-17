Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 31.66. However, the company has seen a 1.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. provides various specialty property & casualty insurance services in the U.S. The company is experiencing strong growth and profitability in a favorable business environment. My outlook on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is a Buy at around $27.00 per share.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is 17.32x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) is $34.33, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for SKWD is 18.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% of that float. On November 17, 2023, SKWD’s average trading volume was 458.49K shares.

SKWD’s Market Performance

SKWD’s stock has seen a 1.55% increase for the week, with a 7.16% rise in the past month and a 26.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for SKWD’s stock, with a 28.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKWD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SKWD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SKWD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKWD Trading at 9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKWD rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.20. In addition, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc saw 61.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKWD starting from Kuczinski Anthony J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Aug 10. After this action, Kuczinski Anthony J now owns 4,026 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, valued at $25,084 using the latest closing price.

WESTAIM CORP, the 10% Owner of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc, sale 3,987,500 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that WESTAIM CORP is holding 3,297,859 shares at $91,712,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKWD

Equity return is now at value 13.95, with 3.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.