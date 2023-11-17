Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) Stock Experiences -74.91% Monthly Change

The stock of Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) has seen a -7.03% decrease in the past week, with a -74.91% drop in the past month, and a -81.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.18% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.20% for SYTA’s stock, with a -93.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) is $12.60, which is $12.06 above the current market price. The public float for SYTA is 1.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on November 17, 2023 was 202.33K shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) has dropped by -15.31 compared to previous close of 0.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-13 that Q3 2023 results to be reported before the market open on November 16 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 16 to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results.

SYTA Trading at -71.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.34%, as shares sank -74.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8762. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc saw -96.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc stands at -236.03. The total capital return value is set at -188.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.03. Equity return is now at value -129.91, with -95.50 for asset returns.

Based on Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.22. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.