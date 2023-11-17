SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SILV is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SILV is $6.68, which is $1.23 above the current price. The public float for SILV is 141.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SILV on November 17, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

SILV) stock’s latest price update

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV)’s stock price has soared by 3.21 in relation to previous closing price of 5.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago.

SILV’s Market Performance

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has experienced a 5.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.66% rise in the past month, and a 13.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for SILV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.58% for SILV’s stock, with a -4.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SILV Trading at 13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc saw -9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 27.41, with 22.42 for asset returns.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.