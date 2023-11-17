Should You Invest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for RSLS is $4.00, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for RSLS is 12.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.86% of that float. The average trading volume for RSLS on November 17, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a -3.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that Conference Call to be Held at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Conference Call to be Held at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS’s stock has fallen by -3.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.34% and a quarterly drop of -80.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.90% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for RSLS stock, with a simple moving average of -88.55% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -40.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2400. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -96.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 131 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Oct 25. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 22,949 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $35 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 39 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 23,080 shares at $36 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-240.91 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -411.16. The total capital return value is set at -107.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.85. Equity return is now at value -218.94, with -144.98 for asset returns.

Based on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.