Should You Invest in Corteva Inc (CTVA) Now?

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CTVA is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTVA is $60.17, which is $13.2 above the current market price. The public float for CTVA is 703.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume for CTVA on November 17, 2023 was 4.03M shares.

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 46.73. However, the company has seen a 5.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Although the equities sector has enjoyed a strong run recently, it might not be bad idea to consider wide-moat stocks. Sure, they’re not the sexiest investment category to target.

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA’s stock has risen by 5.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.32% and a quarterly drop of -7.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Corteva Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for CTVA stock, with a simple moving average of -15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTVA Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.88. In addition, Corteva Inc saw -20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from GLENN TIMOTHY P, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $45.99 back on Nov 14. After this action, GLENN TIMOTHY P now owns 163,121 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $183,944 using the latest closing price.

King Robert D., the EVP, Crop Protection Business of Corteva Inc, purchase 640 shares at $46.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that King Robert D. is holding 59,701 shares at $29,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.47, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corteva Inc (CTVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.