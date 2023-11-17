Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is above average at 7.62x. The 36-month beta value for SCVL is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCVL is $28.33, which is $7.24 above than the current price. The public float for SCVL is 16.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.63% of that float. The average trading volume of SCVL on November 17, 2023 was 303.35K shares.

SCVL) stock’s latest price update

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL)’s stock price has plunge by -8.61relation to previous closing price of 24.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Steve Alexander – Investor Relations Mark Worden – President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Scibetta – Chief Merchandising Officer Patrick Edwards – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mitch Kummetz – Seaport Research Partners Sam Poser – Williams Trading Jim Chartier – Monness, Crespi, Hardt Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the Shoe Carnival’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference call is being recorded and is also being broadcast via webcast.

SCVL’s Market Performance

SCVL’s stock has fallen by -1.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.27% and a quarterly drop of -9.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for Shoe Carnival, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.38% for SCVL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCVL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SCVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCVL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $53 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SCVL Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCVL fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.21. In addition, Shoe Carnival, Inc. saw -7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCVL starting from Guthrie Andrea R., who sale 1,154 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Nov 30. After this action, Guthrie Andrea R. now owns 25,244 shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc., valued at $30,073 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.62 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoe Carnival, Inc. stands at +8.72. The total capital return value is set at 18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.10. Equity return is now at value 14.77, with 7.98 for asset returns.

Based on Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL), the company’s capital structure generated 65.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 146.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.