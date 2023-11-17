Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) is $6.39, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for SQNS is 56.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQNS on November 17, 2023 was 117.21K shares.

The stock of Sequans Communications S.A ADR (NYSE: SQNS) has increased by 0.34 when compared to last closing price of 2.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-07-24 that Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET Paris, France–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2023) – Sequans Communications S.A.

SQNS’s Market Performance

Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) has seen a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.05% gain in the past month and a 4.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for SQNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.04% for SQNS’s stock, with a 15.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQNS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SQNS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SQNS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3.03 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQNS Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQNS fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Sequans Communications S.A ADR saw -12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.04 for the present operating margin

+51.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sequans Communications S.A ADR stands at -14.88. The total capital return value is set at -24.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.22. Equity return is now at value -418.29, with -27.41 for asset returns.

Based on Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS), the company’s capital structure generated 3,048.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.82. Total debt to assets is 64.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,468.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sequans Communications S.A ADR (SQNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.