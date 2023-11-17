SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.26x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LAES currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of LAES was 27.13K shares.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES)’s stock price has plunge by -3.36relation to previous closing price of 1.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that Schedules Conference Call for Wednesday, September 13, at 9:00am ET (3:00 pm CET) Schedules Conference Call for Wednesday, September 13, at 9:00am ET (3:00 pm CET)

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has seen a -8.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.23% decline in the past month and a -82.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.99% for LAES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.95% for LAES’s stock, with a -84.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought LAES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares sank -17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAES fell by -7.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3722. In addition, SEALSQ Corp saw -92.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

To sum up, SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.