Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX)’s stock price has increased by 82.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a 74.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Paul Galvin – Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer Tricia Kaelin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Safe & Green Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions after the presentation.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGBX is -2.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for SGBX is $2.81, which is $2.08 above the current price. The public float for SGBX is 10.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGBX on November 17, 2023 was 484.50K shares.

SGBX’s Market Performance

SGBX stock saw an increase of 74.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 58.87% and a quarterly increase of 38.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.25% for Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 80.20% for SGBX stock, with a simple moving average of 49.22% for the last 200 days.

SGBX Trading at 43.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.62%, as shares surge +63.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX rose by +74.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4197. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.64 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe & Green Holdings Corp stands at -34.10. The total capital return value is set at -30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -141.93, with -60.47 for asset returns.

Based on Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), the company’s capital structure generated 51.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.