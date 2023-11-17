Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has increased by 0.80 when compared to last closing price of 114.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Copa Holdings (CPA), Gol Linhas (GOL), AZUL and Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) report impressive traffic numbers for October 2023.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is above average at 10.96x. The 36-month beta value for RYAAY is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RYAAY is $153.06, which is $37.3 above than the current price. The public float for RYAAY is 227.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of RYAAY on November 17, 2023 was 415.95K shares.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

RYAAY stock saw an increase of 7.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.98% and a quarterly increase of 16.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.14% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 17.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYAAY Trading at 18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +29.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.14. In addition, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR saw 54.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+19.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 31.23, with 14.37 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 72.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.18. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.