Royalty Management Holding Corp. (RMCO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: RMCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RMCO is at -0.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RMCO is 9.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for RMCO on November 17, 2023 was 36.15K shares.

RMCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Royalty Management Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: RMCO) has jumped by 18.36 compared to previous close of 4.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RMCO’s Market Performance

Royalty Management Holding Corp. (RMCO) has seen a -18.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -52.46% decline in the past month and a -51.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 39.74% for RMCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.35% for RMCO’s stock, with a -48.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMCO Trading at -46.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.67%, as shares sank -52.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMCO fell by -18.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Royalty Management Holding Corp. saw -48.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMCO starting from AQR Capital Management Holding, who sale 149,850 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Mar 21. After this action, AQR Capital Management Holding now owns 0 shares of Royalty Management Holding Corp., valued at $1,535,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMCO

The total capital return value is set at -2.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.96 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royalty Management Holding Corp. (RMCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.