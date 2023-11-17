Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) has decreased by -0.55 when compared to last closing price of 9.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-13 that Roivant Sciences has reported a third-quarter earnings miss but revenue that topped analysts’ expectations, sending its shares higher in Monday premarket trading. The company also said it has sufficient cash to fund its programs after it and Pfizer agreed to sell Telavant, manufacturer of an inflammatory bowel disease drug, to Roche for $7.25 billion.

, and the 36-month beta value for ROIV is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROIV is $15.78, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 542.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.12% of that float. The average trading volume for ROIV on November 17, 2023 was 6.35M shares.

ROIV’s Market Performance

The stock of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has seen a 5.50% increase in the past week, with a -8.61% drop in the past month, and a -17.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for ROIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.15% for ROIV’s stock, with a -5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $17 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIV Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd saw 12.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 153,027 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Oct 05. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 595,397 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd, valued at $1,547,103 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Chief Operating Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd, sale 606,221 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Venker Eric is holding 595,397 shares at $6,213,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -103.96, with -51.22 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.