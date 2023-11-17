Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROIC is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROIC is $13.91, which is $1.71 above the current price. The public float for ROIC is 122.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROIC on November 17, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

ROIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) has surged by 0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 12.09, but the company has seen a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Lauren Silveira – Chief Accounting Officer Stuart Tanz – Chief Executive Officer Richard Schoebel – Chief Operating Officer Michael Haines – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Juan Sanabria – BMO capital Markets Craig Mailman – Citi Wesley Golladay – Baird Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo Securities Michael Mueller – JPMorgan Linda Tsai – Jefferies Paulina Rojas Schmidt – Green Street Todd Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets Operator Welcome to the Retail Opportunity Investments Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Participants are currently in a listen-only mode.

ROIC’s Market Performance

ROIC’s stock has risen by 1.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.71% and a quarterly drop of -6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for ROIC’s stock, with a -8.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ROIC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIC Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp saw -18.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from Indiveri Michael J., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $11.16 back on Oct 30. After this action, Indiveri Michael J. now owns 9,900 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, valued at $16,740 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $13.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 51,557 shares at $53,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+41.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp stands at +16.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 52.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.