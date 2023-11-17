Real-Time Update: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) has seen a 20.19% increase in the past week, with a 35.71% gain in the past month, and a 41.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for UTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.25% for UTI’s stock, with a 50.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UTI is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UTI is 32.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTI on November 17, 2023 was 93.48K shares.

UTI) stock’s latest price update

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Universal Technical’s (UTI) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results are strong, thanks to solid Concorde contribution.

UTI Trading at 30.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +38.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTI rose by +20.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, Universal Technical Institute Inc saw 67.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTI starting from Sanchez Loretta Lydia, who sale 7,599 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 28. After this action, Sanchez Loretta Lydia now owns 21,930 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc, valued at $64,743 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Universal Technical Institute Inc, purchase 262,658 shares at $6.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 928,961 shares at $1,759,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

+50.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Technical Institute Inc stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 4.06, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.34. Total debt to assets is 34.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.