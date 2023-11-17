Real-Time Update: Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has seen a -62.59% decrease in the past week, with a -86.78% drop in the past month, and a -89.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.36% for HRYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -73.12% for HRYU’s stock, with a -87.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 rating it as "hold," and 0 rating it as "sell."

The public float for HRYU is 35.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRYU on November 17, 2023 was 212.99K shares.

Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -62.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, with a number of under-the-radar companies continuing to see impressive price appreciation on AI-related announcements. Today’s big move in this regard belongs to Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ: HRYU ), a little-known South Korean social media company.

HRYU Trading at -86.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.54%, as shares sank -86.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU fell by -62.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8663. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc saw -92.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HRYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-742.74 for the present operating margin

+24.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanryu Holdings Inc stands at -701.90. The total capital return value is set at -130.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -140.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.