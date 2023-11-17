Real-Time Update: BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, BB stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 1.41% and a quarterly plunge of -17.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for BlackBerry Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for BB stock, with a simple moving average of -19.82% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BlackBerry Ltd (BB) is $5.86, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 573.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BB on November 17, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

BB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) has decreased by -1.91 when compared to last closing price of 3.67. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that BlackBerry’s CEO departure raises concerns about the company’s future leadership and strategic direction. The timeline to resolve the debt issue coincides with BlackBerry’s plan to list its IoT business separately, potentially sacrificing a valuable asset. The cybersecurity business, left with debt after the IoT IPO, may face challenges surviving in a competitive market.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at -13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, BlackBerry Ltd saw 10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from CHEN JOHN S, who sale 554,211 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Nov 03. After this action, CHEN JOHN S now owns 6,893,527 shares of BlackBerry Ltd, valued at $2,022,870 using the latest closing price.

Kurtz Philip S., the CLO & Corp. Secretary of BlackBerry Ltd, sale 15,798 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Kurtz Philip S. is holding 16,265 shares at $72,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Ltd stands at -111.89. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.99. Equity return is now at value -51.13, with -27.64 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Ltd (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 26.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.