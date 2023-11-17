Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, QFIN stock has gone up by 12.05%, with a monthly gain of 20.87% and a quarterly surge of 8.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.13% for QFIN’s stock, with a -0.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) is $174.62, which is $7.07 above the current market price. The public float for QFIN is 142.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QFIN on November 17, 2023 was 670.35K shares.

QFIN) stock’s latest price update

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN)’s stock price has increased by 11.11 compared to its previous closing price of 15.49. However, the company has seen a 12.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 7:30 PM ET Company Participants Wu Haisheng – CEO & Director Alex Xu – CFO & Director Yan Zheng – Chief Risk Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Xu – Morgan Stanley Alex Ye – UBS Emma Xu – Bank of America Securities Cindy Wang – China Renaissance Yada Li – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Qifu Technology Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note today’s event is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QFIN Trading at 11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +23.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR saw -15.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. ADR stands at +24.31. The total capital return value is set at 25.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.50. Equity return is now at value 20.72, with 9.66 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.15. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.21.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.