PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCT is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PCT is $9.90, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for PCT is 126.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 27.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCT on November 17, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

PCT) stock’s latest price update

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.43 in comparison to its previous close of 4.21, however, the company has experienced a 34.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-15 that Penny stocks are often priced under $5 per share. They attract traders seeking big gains.

PCT’s Market Performance

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen a 34.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.70% decline in the past month and a -56.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.76% for PCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for PCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.39% for the last 200 days.

PCT Trading at -21.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.54%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT rose by +34.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc saw -38.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Coombs Daniel M, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Nov 14. After this action, Coombs Daniel M now owns 96,695 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc, valued at $118,500 using the latest closing price.

Musa Fernando, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc, purchase 25,779 shares at $3.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Musa Fernando is holding 48,413 shares at $99,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

The total capital return value is set at -11.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.33. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -8.92 for asset returns.

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.