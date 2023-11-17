Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL)’s stock price has decreased by -8.70 compared to its previous closing price of 30.01. However, the company has seen a 1.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that The EV sector is a beacon of modern transportation, encompassing not just vehicles but also critical components. Against this backdrop, undervalued battery stocks present a fascinating opportunity for forward-looking investors.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) by analysts is $75.38, which is $47.98 above the current market price. The public float for PLL is 17.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.86% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of PLL was 339.09K shares.

PLL’s Market Performance

The stock of Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) has seen a 1.71% increase in the past week, with a -17.74% drop in the past month, and a -39.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for PLL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.55% for PLL’s stock, with a -46.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $140 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLL Trading at -20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.19. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Inc saw -37.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLL starting from Demby Claude, who sale 782 shares at the price of $45.12 back on Aug 30. After this action, Demby Claude now owns 3,455 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc, valued at $35,284 using the latest closing price.

WHITE MICHAEL D, the EVP and CFO of Piedmont Lithium Inc, sale 1,316 shares at $58.99 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that WHITE MICHAEL D is holding 14,809 shares at $77,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

The total capital return value is set at -13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.72. Equity return is now at value -4.57, with -4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.69. Total debt to assets is 0.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.