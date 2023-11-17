Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 91.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that While sometimes overshadowed by stocks in the mega-cap ($200 billion market cap and higher) stocks category, large-cap stocks (or stocks with a market cap between $10 billion and $200 billion) can often offer investors the best of both worlds. Large-caps are typically shares in established, profitable enterprises.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PM is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PM is $108.92, which is $17.64 above the current price. The public float for PM is 1.55B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PM on November 17, 2023 was 4.15M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen a 1.65% increase in the past week, with a -2.07% drop in the past month, and a -3.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for PM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.07% for PM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.57% for the last 200 days.

PM Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.35. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc saw -9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Barth Werner, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $98.35 back on Mar 02. After this action, Barth Werner now owns 87,321 shares of Philip Morris International Inc, valued at $786,816 using the latest closing price.

Calantzopoulos Andre, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International Inc, sale 80,000 shares at $100.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Calantzopoulos Andre is holding 1,007,048 shares at $8,028,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc stands at +28.62. The total capital return value is set at 43.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.