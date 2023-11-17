PG&E Corp. (PCG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PG&E Corp. (PCG) by analysts is $18.36, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for PCG is 2.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On November 17, 2023, the average trading volume of PCG was 16.15M shares.

PCG) stock’s latest price update

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG)’s stock price has plunge by 1.37relation to previous closing price of 17.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that AES’ Q3 revenues of $3,434 million decline 5.3% year over year due to lower regulated as well as non-regulated revenues.

PCG’s Market Performance

PG&E Corp. (PCG) has seen a 7.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.50% gain in the past month and a 6.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for PCG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.80% for PCG’s stock, with a 6.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $16 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCG Trading at 7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, PG&E Corp. saw 9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from Campbell Cheryl F., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.90 back on Sep 12. After this action, Campbell Cheryl F. now owns 54,153 shares of PG&E Corp., valued at $169,000 using the latest closing price.

Burke Carolyn Jeanne, the EVP Finance of PG&E Corp., purchase 156 shares at $15.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Burke Carolyn Jeanne is holding 25,072 shares at $2,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.37 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PG&E Corp. stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75. Equity return is now at value 7.98, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on PG&E Corp. (PCG), the company’s capital structure generated 234.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, PG&E Corp. (PCG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.