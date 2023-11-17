Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: PAVS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 50.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for PAVS is also noteworthy at 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAVS is $60.00, which is $57.27 above than the current price. PAVS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PAVS on November 17, 2023 was 31.55K shares.

PAVS’s Market Performance

The stock of Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS) has seen a 50.83% increase in the past week, with a 18.70% rise in the past month, and a -31.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.56% for PAVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.19% for PAVS’s stock, with a -23.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAVS Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.68%, as shares surge +21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAVS rose by +50.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd saw -38.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.66 for the present operating margin

+5.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd stands at -73.09. The total capital return value is set at -126.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.47. Equity return is now at value -154.47, with -107.26 for asset returns.

Based on Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.