Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) has increased by 1.82 when compared to last closing price of 18.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Owens & Minor (OMI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) is $19.40, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for OMI is 67.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMI on November 17, 2023 was 859.94K shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has seen a 6.43% increase in the past week, with a 29.34% rise in the past month, and a 16.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for OMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.50% for OMI’s stock, with a 6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMI Trading at 14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +26.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, Owens & Minor, Inc. saw -6.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Bruni Alexander J, who sale 12,668 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Nov 10. After this action, Bruni Alexander J now owns 41,457 shares of Owens & Minor, Inc., valued at $222,577 using the latest closing price.

Galloway Heath H, the EVP,General Counsel & CorpSecy of Owens & Minor, Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $17.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Galloway Heath H is holding 36,479 shares at $96,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor, Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -12.63, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.