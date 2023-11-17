Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO)’s stock price has decreased by -9.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a -6.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) (Organovo), a clinical stage biotechnology company that is focused on developing novel human therapies with high fidelity in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease, today announced that Keith Murphy, Founder and Executive Chairman, will present a corporate update and hold meetings with institutional investors during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONVO is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONVO is $12.15, which is $28.63 above the current price. The public float for ONVO is 8.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONVO on November 17, 2023 was 93.04K shares.

ONVO’s Market Performance

ONVO stock saw an increase of -6.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.27% and a quarterly increase of 0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.01% for Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.56% for ONVO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONVO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONVO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 13, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ONVO Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.82%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONVO fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3433. In addition, Organovo Holdings Inc saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4792.16 for the present operating margin

+20.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organovo Holdings Inc stands at -4664.59. The total capital return value is set at -71.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.09. Equity return is now at value -112.04, with -95.95 for asset returns.

Based on Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.53. Total debt to assets is 8.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.