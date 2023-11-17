OppFi Inc (OPFI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) is 48.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPFI is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OppFi Inc (OPFI) is $3.92, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for OPFI is 15.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On November 17, 2023, OPFI’s average trading volume was 110.05K shares.

OPFI) stock’s latest price update

OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.68 in comparison to its previous close of 2.79, however, the company has experienced a 28.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that OPFI, TAST and AUDC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on November 13, 2023.

OPFI’s Market Performance

OppFi Inc (OPFI) has experienced a 28.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 46.41% rise in the past month, and a 24.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for OPFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.33% for OPFI’s stock, with a 38.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPFI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for OPFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPFI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $10 based on the research report published on August 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

OPFI Trading at 26.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +36.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPFI rose by +28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, OppFi Inc saw 49.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPFI starting from Vennettilli David, who sale 12,750 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Nov 14. After this action, Vennettilli David now owns 133,383 shares of OppFi Inc, valued at $32,674 using the latest closing price.

Vennettilli David, the Director of OppFi Inc, sale 5,212 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Vennettilli David is holding 146,133 shares at $12,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+93.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for OppFi Inc stands at +3.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 188.44, with 1.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OppFi Inc (OPFI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.