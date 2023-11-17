On Holding AG (ONON) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONON is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONON is $31.10, which is $7.58 above the current price. The public float for ONON is 185.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on November 17, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has decreased by -2.30 when compared to last closing price of 27.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-15 that Apparel stocks have struggled over the past year with margin fear, shifting consumer habits, inflation, and slowing growth as part of the narrative. Today’s takeaway is that specialty apparel makers are rebounding within the group and have a positive outlook for the remainder of the year and next year.

ONON’s Market Performance

On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.49% rise in the past month, and a -10.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for ONON.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.78% for ONON’s stock, with a -5.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $38 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.49. In addition, On Holding AG saw 58.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 8.35, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, On Holding AG (ONON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.