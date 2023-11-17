Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is $16.38, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for JWN is 97.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JWN on November 17, 2023 was 5.00M shares.

JWN) stock’s latest price update

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)’s stock price has plunge by -4.56relation to previous closing price of 15.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Nordstrom’s (JWN) Q3 results are likely to reflect impacts from muted customer demand due to reduced consumer spending of lower income groups because of the ongoing macroeconomic environment.

JWN’s Market Performance

JWN’s stock has risen by 7.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.99% and a quarterly drop of -24.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Nordstrom, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for JWN’s stock, with a -16.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JWN Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN rose by +7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Nordstrom, Inc. saw -10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Lionello Gemma, who sale 32,916 shares at the price of $14.36 back on Oct 05. After this action, Lionello Gemma now owns 39,973 shares of Nordstrom, Inc., valued at $472,819 using the latest closing price.

Redwine Farrell B., the Chief Human Resources Officer of Nordstrom, Inc., sale 33,364 shares at $20.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Redwine Farrell B. is holding 26,564 shares at $679,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom, Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 4.64, with 0.35 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 635.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 53.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 592.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.