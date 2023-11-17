Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has gone down by -21.20% for the week, with a -26.98% drop in the past month and a -54.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.98% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.73% for NCPL’s stock, with a -69.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) is above average at 0.62x. The 36-month beta value for NCPL is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price estimated by analysts for NCPL is $0.59, which is $0.3 above than the current price. The public float for NCPL is 7.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of NCPL on November 17, 2023 was 138.02K shares.

NCPL) stock’s latest price update

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.76 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a -21.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NCPL #Earnings–Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that CEO Martin Kay will present at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York on Thursday, October 19. Presentation Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023 Presentation Time: 10:30 am ET Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York City Registration: Available on the conference website. 1×1 meetings: Requests available upon registration. Webcast: Join live. During.

NCPL Trading at -30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.74%, as shares sank -28.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL fell by -21.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3984. In addition, Netcapital Inc saw -80.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.61 for the present operating margin

+54.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc stands at +34.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.47. Equity return is now at value 7.04, with 6.18 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 7.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.15. Total debt to assets is 6.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.