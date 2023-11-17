Monster Beverage Corp.’s (MNST) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) has gone up by 0.04% for the week, with a 10.55% rise in the past month and a -3.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.90% for MNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for MNST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.41% for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) is $62.16, which is $7.06 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 747.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNST on November 17, 2023 was 5.28M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) has dropped by -0.58 compared to previous close of 55.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Investors interested in Beverages – Soft drinks stocks are likely familiar with Fomento Economico (FMX) and Monster Beverage (MNST). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNST Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.10. In addition, Monster Beverage Corp. saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Demel Ana, who sale 116 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Aug 21. After this action, Demel Ana now owns 0 shares of Monster Beverage Corp., valued at $6,640 using the latest closing price.

HALL MARK J, the Director of Monster Beverage Corp., sale 56,202 shares at $58.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that HALL MARK J is holding 1,027,840 shares at $3,305,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corp. stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 21.32, with 17.87 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.